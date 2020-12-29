Turkish Airlines Jet to Fly Chinese Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Istanbul on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A Turkish Airlines jet will transport the first batch of China's SinoVac vaccine against coronavirus to Istanbul on Wednesday, the Turkish flag-carrier said.

"The first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 ” 3 million doses ” will arrive aboard our Beijing-Istanbul flight at 6:10 a.

m. (3:30 GMT) on Wednesday," a statement said Tuesday.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 50 million doses of SinoVac would be delivered to Turkey by March. Turkey also plans to procure 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine by April.