UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Airlines Jet To Fly Chinese Vaccine Against COVID-19 To Istanbul On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Turkish Airlines Jet to Fly Chinese Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Istanbul on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A Turkish Airlines jet will transport the first batch of China's SinoVac vaccine against coronavirus to Istanbul on Wednesday, the Turkish flag-carrier said.

"The first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 ” 3 million doses ” will arrive aboard our Beijing-Istanbul flight at 6:10 a.

m. (3:30 GMT) on Wednesday," a statement said Tuesday.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 50 million doses of SinoVac would be delivered to Turkey by March. Turkey also plans to procure 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine by April.

Related Topics

Turkey China Istanbul March April Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Year holiday for private sector announced

26 seconds ago

New variant of COVID-19 reaches Pakistan

40 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches first flight to Athens ..

45 minutes ago

MDA erases 3-storey under- construction building

10 minutes ago

Belarus Can Start Localized Production of Russia's ..

10 minutes ago

UN chief Issues message of hope, healing for New Y ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.