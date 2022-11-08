Turkish Airlines Jetliner Lands in Sochi After Losing Cabin Pressure - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) A Turkish Airlines passenger jet made an emergency landing on Monday in the Russian city of Sochi on the Black Sea coast over fears it was losing cabin pressure, an emergencies source told Sputnik.

"The aircraft has landed safely," the source said.

The plane was en route from Istanbul to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg when a cockpit indicator signaled loss of cabin pressure. There were 96 passengers and four crew members on board.