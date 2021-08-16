UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Not Confirming Suspension Of Flight To Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Turkish Airlines did not confirm to Sputnik the suspension of flights to Afghanistan.

Turkish media outlets earlier claimed that the airline suspended flights to Kabul. NTV broadcaster reported that 324 citizens wishing to leave Afghanistan are set to fly from Kabul to Turkey.

Flight Radar service also indicates that a plane of the Turkish Airlines is en route from Kabul to Istanbul.

"We have not received information about a suspension of flights to Afghanistan ... We have not yet received any instructions on sending a plane to evacuate Turkish citizens from Afghanistan," a spokesman for the Turkish Airlines said.

