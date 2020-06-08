Turkish Airlines offers 40-pct discount for healthcare workers across globe

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid Mon 08th June 2020

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) on Monday announced that it would offer a 40-percent discount on tickets for healthcare workers across the globe.

"The Turkish Airlines started a new campaign for the healthcare workers who are working selflessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," the airline said at a press release.

"With this campaign, all healthcare workers working around the world will be able to fly at a 40-percent discount," it added.

Healthcare workers along with three other people traveling with them will be able to purchase the discounted tickets, according to the statement.

Those who wish to join the campaign, which would last until May 31, 2021, need to submit their applications at the THY's website, it said, noting that the campaign would cover all flights and ticket types.

The airline is preparing to resume its international flights from Istanbul to a couple of countries as of June 10 and expand its schedule gradually in the upcoming period.

