UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Airlines Planning To Resume Domestic, International Flights In June - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:23 PM

Turkish Airlines Planning to Resume Domestic, International Flights in June - Reports

Turkish Airlines is planning to resume domestic flights and air traffic with 19 countries, which have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, in June, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Turkish Airlines is planning to resume domestic flights and air traffic with 19 countries, which have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, in June, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In April, the airline suspended flights until May 28.

According to Turkey's national flag carrier's draft plan, cited by the news agency, flights to 22 destinations in 19 countries will be resumed, including China, Japan, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and Belgium, among others.

Turkish Airlines also plans to resume 60 percent of domestic flights in June. The flag carrier's plan envisions gradually adding up domestic and international destinations in July and August.

The aviation industry has suffered tremendous losses amid the global health crisis. In April, global passenger capacity decreased by more than 90 percent, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, which also said that the number of international air travelers could fall by 1.2 billion people by September.

Related Topics

Israel Turkey China Traffic Germany Belgium Japan Netherlands April May June July August September Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Czech study shows very low COVID-19 incidence in p ..

45 seconds ago

Mentally disturb man ends life

46 seconds ago

European Commission Expects Global GDP to Decrease ..

48 seconds ago

DPO for improving 'Pukaar 15' service in Sargodha

49 seconds ago

Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China ..

51 seconds ago

OPPO's New Reno3 Pro TVC not only stirs up the Spi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.