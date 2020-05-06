Turkish Airlines Planning to Resume Domestic, International Flights in June - Reports

Turkish Airlines is planning to resume domestic flights and air traffic with 19 countries, which have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, in June, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Turkish Airlines is planning to resume domestic flights and air traffic with 19 countries, which have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, in June, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

In April, the airline suspended flights until May 28.

According to Turkey's national flag carrier's draft plan, cited by the news agency, flights to 22 destinations in 19 countries will be resumed, including China, Japan, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and Belgium, among others.

Turkish Airlines also plans to resume 60 percent of domestic flights in June. The flag carrier's plan envisions gradually adding up domestic and international destinations in July and August.

The aviation industry has suffered tremendous losses amid the global health crisis. In April, global passenger capacity decreased by more than 90 percent, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, which also said that the number of international air travelers could fall by 1.2 billion people by September.