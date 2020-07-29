UrduPoint.com
Turkish Airlines Plans To Resume Flights To Moscow From Istanbul, Antalya From August 1

Turkish Airlines plans to make the first flights from Istanbul and Antalya to Moscow after the resumption of air traffic with Russia on August 1, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Turkish Airlines plans to make the first flights from Istanbul and Antalya to Moscow after the resumption of air traffic with Russia on August 1, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"On August 1, we have scheduled flights Istanbul - Moscow, Moscow - Istanbul and Antalya - Moscow," he said.

He added that the schedule was preliminary and subject to change.

On Friday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the resumption of international flights from August 1, flights will be operated from Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Russia will resume air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania.

