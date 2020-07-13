UrduPoint.com
Turkish Airlines Plans To Resume Flights To Russia From August 1 - Flight Plan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Turkish Airlines Plans to Resume Flights to Russia From August 1 - Flight Plan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines plans to resume international flights to six Russian cities from August 1, according to a flight plan published on the airline's official website.

Turkish Airlines intends on operating 14 flights a week to Moscow from August 1, the airline said. From August 2, the airline will begin operating five flights a week to St. Petersburg, and one day later, the Turkish flag carrier will introduce four flights a week to Rostov-on-Don and three flights to Kazan weekly.

Finally, the airline is planning three flights a week to the cities of Krasnodar and Sochi from August 5, the airline said.

In late June, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh refuted media reports that officials in Moscow and Ankara were discussing the possibility of resuming international flights between the two countries as early as July 15.

The Russian authorities suspended all international passenger flights, with the exception of those to repatriate citizens, on March 27 amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

Russia's S7 Airlines confirmed to Sputnik on July 2 that it had received a notification from the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) that restrictions on international flights would be prolonged until the end of July.

