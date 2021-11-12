UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Pledge Not To Carry Citizens Of Iraq, Syria, Yemen To Minsk - Warsaw

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Turkish Airlines will not accept citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on flights to the Belarusian capital of Minsk amid the refugee crisis, the Polish presidential office's spokesman Jakub Kumoch said.

"Turkish Airlines confirmed that they will no longer accept citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on board planes to Minsk, with the exception of holders of diplomatic passports," Kumoch said on Twitter.

