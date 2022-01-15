UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Scraps COVID-19 Test Mandate For Domestic Flights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Turkish Airlines will not ask passengers traveling domestically to present a negative PCR test for COVID-19, the company's chief executive Bilal Eksi said Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Turkish Airlines will not ask passengers traveling domestically to present a negative PCR test for COVID-19, the company's chief executive Bilal Eksi said Saturday.

"In line with the decision taken by our competent authorities, the PCR testing mandate has been canceled for all our passengers on domestic flights.

Submitting a HES Code will be enough," Bilal Eksi tweeted.

The Turkish Health Ministry introduced a mandatory Hayat Eve Sigar (Life Fits Into Home, or HES) code for inner city public travel in summer 2020. Air carriers check a passenger's 12-digit personal code to confirm they have been cleared for travel.

