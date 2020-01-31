Turkish Airlines Suspending Flights to 4 Chinese Cities Over Coronavirus Threat - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Turkish Airlines is suspending all flights to four Chinese cities, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xian, amid deadly coronavirus outbreak, the company's senior vice president for media relations, Yahya Ustun, said on Friday.

"In order to evaluate the situation and recent developments regarding the coronavirus with national and international authorities, we are suspending our flights to the cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xian until Feb. 9," the official wrote on Twitter, as translated into English by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

On Thursday, the company announced that it would reduce flights to its four Chinese destinations amid a drop in demand from February 5-29.

Turkish Airlines is the latest airline to have either completely halted China flights or only offered full refunds. Others include Air China, AirAsia, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Delta, Virgin Atlantic and many others.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and over 9,000 infected in China.