Turkish Airlines Suspends All Domestic Flights Until April 20 Due to Coronavirus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, announced on Friday suspension of all domestic flights until April 20 in a bid to curb the coronavirus.

Turkish Airlines has announced earlier this week it will extend the suspension of all the international flights to May1, adding that a limited amount of domestic flights to 14 major cities will still be conducted.

"As part of the fight against the coronavirus, our restricted domestic flights to 14 major cities are canceled until April 20," Turkish Airlines Director General Bilal Eksi said, as quoted in the airline's statement.