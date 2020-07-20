Turkish Airlines suspends to resume flights to Iran, Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) Monday said it suspended its plans to resume flights to Iran and Afghanistan.

The decision followed the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry's announcement on Sunday that Turkey halted flights to the two countries as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier told Xinhua.

The THY had earlier said on its website that it would start flying to Tehran starting Aug. 1 and to Kabul on July 19.

On June 11, Turkey partially resumed international flights, which had been suspended for nearly two months over the spread of coronavirus.