Turkish Airlines To Require Negative COVID-19 Tests From All Arrivals Starting Dec. 30

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:42 PM

All passengers flying to or transiting Turkey will need to submit a fresh negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test beginning from December 30, Turkish Airlines said on Monday

Last Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Health said that the entry to the country would become conditional upon presenting a negative COVID-19 test from December 28 for passengers arriving by air and from December 30 for land arrivals.

Last Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Health said that the entry to the country would become conditional upon presenting a negative COVID-19 test from December 28 for passengers arriving by air and from December 30 for land arrivals.

"Passengers flying to Turkey or another country via Turkey are required to submit a negative PCR test, sampled maximum 72 hours prior to their flight, as per the current regulation in Turkey.

This procedure will be in effect as of 30 December 2020 12 AM, with the local dates and times of the departure countries. There is no obligation to submit a test result for passengers under 6 years old," Turkey's flagship carrier said in a press release.

The test results can be presented both in print and digitally. Passengers who refuse to present their test results will not be allowed on board, according to the press release.

As of Monday, Turkey has confirmed a cumulative total of over 2.1 million COVID-19 cases, including 19,878 deaths.

