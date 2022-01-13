Turkish Airlines to restart Kazakhstan-Turkiye flights

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkish Airlines resumed flights between Kazakhstan and Turkiye after suspending trips for nearly two weeks because of unrest in the central Asian country.

A total of 238 passengers, four of whom were infants, were on the flight from Istanbul to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan late Wednesday.

Flights to Kazakhstan's main aviation hub, Almaty Airport, which reopened Thursday, will start late Thursday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency last week in response to protests about higher fuel prices.

He later requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military bloc, which sent troops to quell the unrest.