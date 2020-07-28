UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From St. Petersburg To Turkey From August 2 - Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

Turkish Airlines to Resume Flights From St. Petersburg to Turkey From August 2 - Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Turkish Airlines plans to resume flights from St. Petersburg to Istanbul from August 2, and to Antalya from August 10, the managing company of Pulkovo Airport, Northern Capital Gateway LLC, said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the resumption of international flights from August 1, flights will be operated from Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Russia will resume air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania.

"Turkish Airlines will become the first foreign carrier to resume flights between St.

Petersburg and Turkish cities. Flights from St. Petersburg to Istanbul will be operated from August 2, 2020. Air traffic with Antalya from Pulkovo will resume from August 10, 2020," the company said.

According to the company, flights to these destinations will be carried out five times a week ” on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays to Istanbul, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to Antalya. It is planned that comfortable aircrafts Airbus A321, A330 and Boeing 737 would operate the flights, it said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Turkey Company Traffic St. Petersburg Antalya Istanbul United Kingdom Tanzania August 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

3 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

16 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

16 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

21 minutes ago

SSSDâ€™s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.