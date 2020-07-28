Turkish Airlines to Resume Flights From St. Petersburg to Turkey From August 2 - Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Turkish Airlines plans to resume flights from St. Petersburg to Istanbul from August 2, and to Antalya from August 10, the managing company of Pulkovo Airport, Northern Capital Gateway LLC, said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced the resumption of international flights from August 1, flights will be operated from Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Russia will resume air traffic with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania.

"Turkish Airlines will become the first foreign carrier to resume flights between St.

Petersburg and Turkish cities. Flights from St. Petersburg to Istanbul will be operated from August 2, 2020. Air traffic with Antalya from Pulkovo will resume from August 10, 2020," the company said.

According to the company, flights to these destinations will be carried out five times a week ” on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays to Istanbul, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to Antalya. It is planned that comfortable aircrafts Airbus A321, A330 and Boeing 737 would operate the flights, it said.