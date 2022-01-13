Turkish Airlines to Resume Flights to Almaty on Thursday - Reports

Turkish Airlines will resume flights to Almaty later on Thursday, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Turkish Airlines will resume flights to Almaty later on Thursday, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.

Earlier, the airline's CEO Bilal Eksi said that Turkish Airlines would resume flights to Kazakhstan from January 13 and were negotiating with the Kazakh authorities on regular flights to Almaty.

Regular flight Istanbul-Alma-Ata is scheduled for Thursday, and regular flight Antalya-Almaty will be performed on January 15, the broadcaster said.