Turkish Airlines To Resume Operations In June

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:28 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) will resume operations in June, according to the company.

The THY will begin its domestic flights on June 4 and international flights on June 10, a press officer told Xinhua on Thursday.

In the upcoming period, cabin baggage would no longer be carried in the cabin, said Ilker Ayci, chairman of the board of Directors and Executive Committee of the company.

Speaking to local media, Ayci noted that only handbags would be allowed inside the cabins.

The carrier earlier extended the suspension of all its domestic and international flights until May 28 over COVID-19 concerns.

More Stories From World

