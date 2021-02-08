Turkish airport see 5.2M passengers in January

The number of air passengers in Turkey , including transit passengers -- totaled 5.2 million this January, the country's airport authority revealed Monday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of air passengers in Turkey , including transit passengers -- totaled 5.2 million this January, the country's airport authority revealed Monday. The figure dropped 63% from the same month last year, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) said.

The number of domestic passengers slipped 57% to 3.4 million, while 1.

8 million passengers took international flights, down 70%, during the same period. Turkish airports served 73,734 planes including overflights last month, down from 145,000 planes in January 2020.

The DHMI report also said cargo traffic stood at 181,141 tons this January, while it was 274,943 tons as of January 2020. Istanbul Airport welcomed 1.7 million passengers on both international and domestic routes and served over 15,074 airplanes.