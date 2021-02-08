UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Airport See 5.2M Passengers In January

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:45 PM

Turkish airport see 5.2M passengers in January

The number of air passengers in Turkey , including transit passengers -- totaled 5.2 million this January, the country's airport authority revealed Monday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of air passengers in Turkey , including transit passengers -- totaled 5.2 million this January, the country's airport authority revealed Monday. The figure dropped 63% from the same month last year, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI) said.

The number of domestic passengers slipped 57% to 3.4 million, while 1.

8 million passengers took international flights, down 70%, during the same period. Turkish airports served 73,734 planes including overflights last month, down from 145,000 planes in January 2020.

The DHMI report also said cargo traffic stood at 181,141 tons this January, while it was 274,943 tons as of January 2020. Istanbul Airport welcomed 1.7 million passengers on both international and domestic routes and served over 15,074 airplanes.

Related Topics

Turkey Traffic Same Istanbul January 2020 From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan captains who won debut Test series

16 minutes ago

Asad Umar hails military leadership for handing ov ..

3 minutes ago

Nigeria confirms 20 deaths within 24 hours

3 minutes ago

Shortage of Flour: Chakki owners fleecing people i ..

23 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

23 minutes ago

Saifullah brothers meet Wapda chairman

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.