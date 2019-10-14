Turkish Airstrike on Convoy in North Syria Kills 11, Injures 74 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) At least 11 people were killed and 74 injured in a Turkish airstrike on a convoy in northern Syria, Kurdish media reported Sunday.

According to the ANHA news agency, one of its correspondents was also killed in the strike.

The attack hit the convoy outside the border town of Ras al-Ain which Turkish forces seized earlier in the day, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkey launched the offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday following an abrupt withdrawal of US forces in the region. The US forces had protected Kurdish elements in their self-declared Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria following joint operations against Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia).