UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Airstrike On Convoy In North Syria Kills 11, Injures 74 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Turkish Airstrike on Convoy in North Syria Kills 11, Injures 74 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) At least 11 people were killed and 74 injured in a Turkish airstrike on a convoy in northern Syria, Kurdish media reported Sunday.

According to the ANHA news agency, one of its correspondents was also killed in the strike.

The attack hit the convoy outside the border town of Ras al-Ain which Turkish forces seized earlier in the day, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkey launched the offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday following an abrupt withdrawal of US forces in the region. The US forces had protected Kurdish elements in their self-declared Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria following joint operations against Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Russia Border Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

1 hour ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

3 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.