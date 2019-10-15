Turkish Airstrike Reportedly Kills 2 Journalists, Other Civilians - UN Commissioner

The United Nations is attempting to verify reports that a Turkish airstrike in northeastern Syria killed at least four civilians, including two journalists, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"Since the Turkish military offensive began on 9 October, we have verified a number of civilian casualties each day as a result of airstrikes, ground-based strikes and sniper fire," Colville said. "The worst incident we are aware of so far, which we are still seeking to fully verify, is a report that at least four civilians, including two journalists, were killed and tens of others injured when a convoy of vehicles was hit by a Turkish airstrike."

Colville said the airstrike took place on Sunday on a highway near Tell Tamer in the Al Hasakah province.

OHCHR has also received video footage on October 12 showing fighters of the Ahrar al-Sharqiya armed group, backed by Turkey, executing three Kurdish captives.

Colville said only one of the killed individuals wore a military uniform.

On the same day, OHCHR also received reports indicating that Ahrar al-Sharqiya fighters executed Kurdish politician Hevrin Khalaf.

Colville further said that Turkey, as a state, could be held responsible for the human rights violations exercised by military groups it has effective control over, and stressed that civilians, as well as captured fighters, should be protected under international humanitarian law.

The Turkish officials have said that Kurdish combatants have killed 18 civilians in cross-border fire, Colville added.

On October 9, Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria in a bid to create a safe zone along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias. Turkey considers the Kurdish forces to be an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which it has classified as a terrorist organization.