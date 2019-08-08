UrduPoint.com
Turkish Airstrikes Against PKK Not Coordinated With Baghdad - Iraqi Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Turkey's operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) are not coordinated with Baghdad, Sarkawt Shamsulddin, a member of the Iraqi Council of Representatives told Sputnik.

Local media reported on Tuesday, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry, that seven PKK members were killed in airstrikes in northern Iraq,

"None of those things [Turkish operations] with current Iraqi government is coordinated," the lawmaker said. "It's just based on the agreement that they had - the treaty between Iraq in the 80s with Turkey, which is still working. But this Iraqi government is not being consulted, and that's going to have a negative impact on our relations [with] Turkey. It will also create a difficult situation. It will be difficult for Turkish investors to work freely in Iraq... so, it's very troubling."

