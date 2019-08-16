UrduPoint.com
Turkish Airstrikes Destroy 13 Kurdish Targets In Northern Iraq - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy 13 Kurdish Targets in Northern Iraq - Reports

Turkish jets have struck 13 Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's National Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Turkish jets have struck 13 Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's National Defense Ministry.

The air raid took place as part of the Turkish military's Operation Claw, which has been ongoing since May 27, according to Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish forces have been involved in raids against the PKK across the country and in northern Iraq since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over a number of terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK militants.

