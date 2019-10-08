Turkish Airstrikes Destroy 2 Bridges on Syria-Iraq Border - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Two bridges were destroyed at a checkpoint on the border between Syria and Iraq as a result of Turkish airstrikes on Monday, the Sham FM radio reported.

"Turkish airstrikes against the Samalka checkpoint on the border with Iraq led to the destruction of two bridges at the crossing located in the northeast of Hasakah province," the radio station said in a broadcast.

The Samalka checkpoint is controlled by the Arab-Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Syrian state television reported earlier that Turkish aircraft attacked an SDF base inear the city of al-Malikiya in Hasakah province.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.