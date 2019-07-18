Turkish Airstrikes Destroy Hideouts of Kurdish Militants in Northern Iraq - Reports

Turkish airstrikes have destroyed hideouts of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as part of Operation Claw in northern Iraq, local media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Turkish airstrikes have destroyed hideouts of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as part of Operation Claw in northern Iraq, local media reported on Thursday.

The targets included weapon emplacements and shelters used by the PKK, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country. In late May, Ankara launched Operation Claw targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq.