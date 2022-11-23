Turkish Airstrikes in Syria This Week Posed Risk to US Forces in Region - CENTCOM

Turkish airstrikes in Syria earlier this week posed a risk to US forces in the region, a US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Turkish airstrikes in Syria earlier this week posed a risk to US forces in the region, a US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The United States previously said the Turkish strikes did not pose a risk to US forces, according to media reports.

"We have received additional information that there was a risk to US troops and personnel," the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), also labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.