Turkish Airstrikes Kill 15 Kurdish Militants In Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:29 PM

Turkish airstrikes have killed 15 militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during Operation Claw, which started in late May in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Turkish airstrikes have killed 15 militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during Operation Claw, which started in late May in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Within Operation Claw, airstrikes were inflicted on shelters and weapons depots belonging to the separatist terrorist organization PKK in the Haftanin area in northern Iraq, 15 terrorists were neutralized," the ministry said on Twitter.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later after a number of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country and conduct airstrikes against the group in northern Iraq.

