Turkish Airstrikes Kill 2 Civilians in Northern Syria - SDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported the deaths of two civilians as a result of Turkish airstrikes strikes in northern Syria on Wednesday, the SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center said.

According to the SDF, the victims of airstrikes were two residents of a village located west of the city of Ras al-Ayn in Hasakah province. Two more people were injured, the SDF reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

The latest media reports indicate that the Turkish warplanes have so far attacked at least four towns in Hasakah province and two towns in Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a power line supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.