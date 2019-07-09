Turkish Airstrikes Kill 3 Kurdish Militants in Northern Iraq - Reports

Turkish warplanes have killed three members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's National Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Turkish warplanes have killed three members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's National Defense Ministry.

The militants were "neutralized" during the Turkish military's Operation Claw, which has been ongoing since May 27, according to Anadolu news agency.

Turkey's fighter jets also reportedly destroyed PKK weapons and shelters in the Haftanin and Metina regions.

The Turkish forces have been involved in raids against the PKK across the country and in northern Iraq since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over a number of terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK militants.