Turkish Airstrikes Kill 5 Terrorists In Northern Iraq - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Turkish fighter jets carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq, killing five terrorists, Turkey's media reported.

The strikes hit the targets in the Haftanin region under the ongoing Operation Claw, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

On Thursday, Turkish media reported that the national forces had either killed or captured a total of 396 militants, affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization, in both domestic and cross-border operations in the past three months.

The Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country. In late May, Ankara also launched the Operation Claw, targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq.

