Turkish Airstrikes Kill 9 Kurdish Militants in Northern Iraq - Reports

Turkish warplanes have killed nine members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's National Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019)

The airstrikes targeted PKK positions in the Hakurk and Haftanin regions, and the operation was carried out in coordination between the Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

The Turkish government has been fighting the group, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s.

In 2013, the PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement, however, it collapsed just two years later over a number of terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK militants. Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country and conduct airstrikes against the group in border areas in Iraq.