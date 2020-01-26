Turkish, Algerian Presidents Sign Agreement Establishing High-Level Cooperation Council

(@FahadShabbir)

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday that he has signed an agreement with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune to establish a high-level cooperation council that will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

"We have decided to take our cooperation to the highest level by creating a high-level cooperation council. An agreement has been signed," Erdogan said during a joint press conference with the Algerian president in Algiers.

Erdogan added that Turkey and Algeria plan to hold the first meeting of the council in the near future. Additionally, the Turkish president said that he had agreed with Tebboune to increase bilateral trade turnover to more than $5 billion.

The Turkish president has embarked on a three-country tour with the aim of strengthening relations with African countries. After leaving Algeria, Erdogan is scheduled to visit The Gambia and Senegal.