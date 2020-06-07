UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Ambassador In Greece Confirms Ankara Ready To Address Maritime Zones Delimitation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Turkish Ambassador in Greece Confirms Ankara Ready to Address Maritime Zones Delimitation

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Turkish Ambassador to Greece Burak Ozugergin confirmed on Sunday in an interview with Sputnik Greece that Ankara wanted to maintain good neighborly relations with Athens, had repeatedly invited Greece to discuss controversial issues, including the maritime boundaries, and remained committed to dialogue.

Relations between the two countries have been strained by border tensions and Turkey's oil and gas exploration plans in the Mediterranean. In the latest standoff, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation announced plans to receive drilling rights in areas considered by Greece to be a part of its continental shelf and Athens slammed the move. Turkey's ambitious drilling plans were spurred by the signing of a controversial deal on maritime boundaries between Ankara and Libya's Tripoli-based government, which Athens said was yet another attempt to usurp Greece's sovereign rights. Greek Minister for National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos said on Friday that his country was ready for a military conflict with Turkey.

"It is never too late for neighbors to not only have a dialogue but also to listen to each other. The key is to be able to talk to each other, and not about each other. Honestly, we want to have good neighborly relations with Greece. There is no such a big problem that the two countries cannot overcome," Ozugergin said when asked if he is not worried about the possibility of a hot spot in the Aegean Sea.

The diplomat added that before the signing of the memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea between Ankara and Libya's Tripoli-based government, Turkey invited the involved parties to establish a dialogue, but did not receive an answer. However, Ankara is still ready for negotiations, the ambassador said.

According to Ozugergin, Turkey is ready for a "fair and peaceful" solution to all unresolved issues, including the delimitation of maritime zones.

When asked about cooperation between the Turkish embassy and the Greek Foreign Ministry, the ambassador said that they maintain a close and regular dialogue. Though there are long-standing disagreements between Turkey and Greece in different areas, there are well-established channels for discussing these issues under international law, he explained.

"I really believe that we will overcome a much greater distance if we begin to treat each other as neighbors, and not as competitors or even opponents," Ozugergin added.

Last November, Ankara and Tripoli signed the memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, triggering a strong backlash among some countries, including Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt. The three countries said the pact infringed upon their sovereignty rights.

Related Topics

Turkey Egypt Oil Tripoli Athens Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece November Border Gas Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

29 minutes ago

AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

29 minutes ago

ADGM and ADEX ink partnership to develop UAE expor ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs handles remote working efficiently

1 hour ago

Plans set to transform Mina Rashid Marina into reg ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait announces more than 900 COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.