Turkish Ambassador in Greece Confirms Ankara Ready to Address Maritime Zones Delimitation

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Turkish Ambassador to Greece Burak Ozugergin confirmed on Sunday in an interview with Sputnik Greece that Ankara wanted to maintain good neighborly relations with Athens, had repeatedly invited Greece to discuss controversial issues, including the maritime boundaries, and remained committed to dialogue.

Relations between the two countries have been strained by border tensions and Turkey's oil and gas exploration plans in the Mediterranean. In the latest standoff, the Turkish Petroleum Corporation announced plans to receive drilling rights in areas considered by Greece to be a part of its continental shelf and Athens slammed the move. Turkey's ambitious drilling plans were spurred by the signing of a controversial deal on maritime boundaries between Ankara and Libya's Tripoli-based government, which Athens said was yet another attempt to usurp Greece's sovereign rights. Greek Minister for National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos said on Friday that his country was ready for a military conflict with Turkey.

"It is never too late for neighbors to not only have a dialogue but also to listen to each other. The key is to be able to talk to each other, and not about each other. Honestly, we want to have good neighborly relations with Greece. There is no such a big problem that the two countries cannot overcome," Ozugergin said when asked if he is not worried about the possibility of a hot spot in the Aegean Sea.

The diplomat added that before the signing of the memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea between Ankara and Libya's Tripoli-based government, Turkey invited the involved parties to establish a dialogue, but did not receive an answer. However, Ankara is still ready for negotiations, the ambassador said.

According to Ozugergin, Turkey is ready for a "fair and peaceful" solution to all unresolved issues, including the delimitation of maritime zones.

When asked about cooperation between the Turkish embassy and the Greek Foreign Ministry, the ambassador said that they maintain a close and regular dialogue. Though there are long-standing disagreements between Turkey and Greece in different areas, there are well-established channels for discussing these issues under international law, he explained.

"I really believe that we will overcome a much greater distance if we begin to treat each other as neighbors, and not as competitors or even opponents," Ozugergin added.

Last November, Ankara and Tripoli signed the memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea, triggering a strong backlash among some countries, including Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt. The three countries said the pact infringed upon their sovereignty rights.