Turkish Ambassador in Uzbekistan Says No Extension of Truce Between Ankara, Kurds in Syria

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The suspension of Ankara's military operation in Syria will not be extended, Turkish Ambassador in Uzbekistan Sureyya Er said on Tuesday.

Last week, the United States and Turkey agreed to a five-day ceasefire to allow for the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from northeast Syria. Both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

"The period [of the truce] will not be extended. All provisions must be fulfilled by the end of the period. And even if they are not fulfilled, the operation will be continued from where it was stopped," he told journalists.

Ankara launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to rid the border area of Kurdish militia and establish a safe zone in its stead, where the millions of Syrian refugees who are currently residing in Turkey could be relocated.