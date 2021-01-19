- Home
- World
- News
- Turkish Ambassador Not Ruling Out Being Inoculated With Russia's Vaccine Against COVID-19
Turkish Ambassador Not Ruling Out Being Inoculated With Russia's Vaccine Against COVID-19
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:18 PM
Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told Sputnik on Tuesday he and embassy staffers could be inoculated against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told Sputnik on Tuesday he and embassy staffers could be inoculated against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
"We are exploring this possibility. I have discussed this with Russia's foreign ministry and health ministry. In general, I do not rule out that embassy staffers and I could be inoculated with the Russian vaccine," Samsar said.