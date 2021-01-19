Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told Sputnik on Tuesday he and embassy staffers could be inoculated against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

"We are exploring this possibility. I have discussed this with Russia's foreign ministry and health ministry. In general, I do not rule out that embassy staffers and I could be inoculated with the Russian vaccine," Samsar said.