Turkish Ambassador Not Ruling Out Being Inoculated With Russia's Vaccine Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:18 PM

Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told Sputnik on Tuesday he and embassy staffers could be inoculated against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told Sputnik on Tuesday he and embassy staffers could be inoculated against COVID-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

"We are exploring this possibility. I have discussed this with Russia's foreign ministry and health ministry. In general, I do not rule out that embassy staffers and I could be inoculated with the Russian vaccine," Samsar said.

