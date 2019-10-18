UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Ambassador Says Rome's Critical Stand On Syria Offensive Damaged Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:28 PM

Turkish Ambassador Says Rome's Critical Stand on Syria Offensive Damaged Bilateral Ties

The Italian government's overtly critical stance on the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria has damaged the relations between two countries, Turkey's ambassador to Italy, Murat Salim Esenli, said on Friday.

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Italian government's overtly critical stance on the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria has damaged the relations between two countries, Turkey's ambassador to Italy, Murat Salim Esenli, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio pledged to suspend future arms exports to Turkey and reconsider existing contracts. His decision was cheered on by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who asked for even stronger pressure to be put on Ankara. Earlier in the day, Conte welcomed the news about the five-day ceasefire between the Turkish military and Kurdish militia, but said his country still needed to review the details of the agreement, including those pertaining to the creation of a safe zone.

"I hope that it could be quickly remedied, otherwise the consequences can be quite negative," the ambassador told journalists.

He described Italy's position as "extremely unfair."

"We want the Italian government to understand that Turkey's real intentions, which are very transparent. We have informed our partners in detail," Esenli said.

Ankara launched an offensive in northern Syria last week in a bid to rid the border area of Kurdish militia and in its stead establish a safe zone where the millions of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey could be relocated.

The international community has voiced concerns that the incursion could worsen the humanitarian situation in the region and hamper efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Exports Turkey Ankara Italy Border Government Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE participating in 7th Military World Games in C ..

2 hours ago

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of security forces ..

2 minutes ago

33rd National Games torch to reach Abbottabad on S ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism projects in Mirf ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner leads Kashmir solidarity rally ..

2 minutes ago

Gepco illegal appointments case adjourned till 31s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.