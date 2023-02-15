Turkish Ambassador Says Russia Sent Turkey 80 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid, Over $1Mln

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Turkish Ambassador in Moscow Mehmet Samsar said on Wednesday that Russia had sent Turkey 80 tonnes of humanitarian aid and over $1 million to help deal with the consequences of the deadly earthquakes.

"As of yet, 80 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been sent from Russia to the needs of the disaster zone in Turkey and more than $1 million has been transferred," he said, as quoted by Turkey's Anadolu news agency.

The diplomat also noted that a phone call between Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place on the very first day of the emergency.

"Putin called the Turkish leader and expressed condolences, and also announced the shipment of necessary assistance. Under these initiatives, the Russian departments took immediate measures and on the very first day sent a search and rescue group of 150 people, as well as an airmobile hospital with a medical team, by three planes," Samsar said.

He added that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations had sent an airplane to put out a fire at the Iskenderun port on the same day.

Besides, Samsar said, on the second day after the earthquakes, a rescue group of 50 people left Russia for Turkey. About 350 specialists from Russia are currently working in the affected area in Turkey, including search and rescue teams and doctors, the ambassador added.

"Two days ago, the Russian government dispatched 500 tents, 9,000 sleeping bags and 9,000 beds by two planes. The Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as other Russian regions, such as Bashkortostan, Yakutia and Dagestan also provided assistance the day before, including over a hundred winter tents," he said.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey now exceeds 35,000. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has estimated the number of deaths in northwest Syria at 5,000, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in government-controlled areas had topped 1,410 people.