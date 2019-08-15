UrduPoint.com
Turkish Ambassador To Myanmar Says Ankara Actively Helping Rohingya Though 3-Pillar Policy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:35 PM

Turkish Ambassador to Myanmar Says Ankara Actively Helping Rohingya Though 3-Pillar Policy

Turkey plays an active role in providing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic group through its 'three-pillar policy,' Turkish Ambassador to Myanmar Kerem Divanlioglu said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Turkey plays an active role in providing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic group through its 'three-pillar policy,' Turkish Ambassador to Myanmar Kerem Divanlioglu said Thursday.

Turkey has been actively assisting the Rohingya population, who, according to the United Nations, are "the most persecuted minority in the world," through various governmental institutions, including the Turkish Health Ministry and the Turkish Red Crescent.

"This is an international and humanitarian issue. Turkey plays a very active role in this issue and we want to maintain our three-pillar policy," Divanlioglu said, as quoted by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

According to the diplomat, Turkey's "three-pillar policy" includes cooperation with the United Nations, support for Rohingya refugees who have escaped Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh and high-level contacts with Myanmar's authorities.

The Rohingyas, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, have been fleeing their homes to avoid waves of violence following the government's deployment of police and military units in response to an attack by Rohingya insurgents on security posts in the Rakhine state on August 25, 2017.

According to the United Nations, more than 700,000 Rohingya have either fled or have been driven out by the military.

In 2018, the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission accused the Myanmar leadership of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in relation to the Rohingya crisis.

