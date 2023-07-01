Open Menu

Turkish Ambassador To Portugal Dies Of Heart Attack - Ex-Turkish Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 01:50 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Turkish Ambassador to Portugal Murat Karagoz died on Friday at the age of 56 as a result of a heart attack, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Turkish media reported earlier in the day that Karagoz had been hospitalized with a heart attack in the Turkish district of Fethiye while on vacation.

He was found unconscious in the water, but doctors were unable to save his life at the hospital.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Murat Karagoz, with whom we worked closely during my ministry," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

Karagoz took charge of the Turkish diplomatic mission in Lisbon on March 15.

