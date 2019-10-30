Turkish Ambassador to US Says Sanctions 'Unfortunate', Calls For Mending US-Turkey Ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Despite the current tensions in the US-Turkey relations over Ankara's operation in northern Syria, the two countries have the potential to maintain their strong partnership, Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic announced as US lawmakers passed a draft bill on sanctions on Turkey.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey over its Peace Spring Operation in northern Syria. Previous US sanctions imposed on Turkey's interior, defense and energy ministries, as well as a number of senior officials, were lifted last week.

"Unfortunately, there are sanctions imposed on Turkey because we are fighting against the terrorist organization [PKK, Kurdistan Worker's Party], and the Islamic State [terrorist] group," Serdar Kilic said at a Turkish Embassy event on the occasion of the 96th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkey on Tuesday. The event was attended by representatives of various diplomatic missions and military attaches.

The ambassador stressed that Turkey has lost over 20,000 of its citizens at the hands of PKK, which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organization, thus its operation against Kurds in northern Syria, whom Turkey considers to be part of the PKK, is justified.

Kilic pointed out that Turkish and US "soldiers fought side by side in many different years" and Turkey never questioned whether US operations were justified or not, trusting that Washington, its ally, had good reason to conduct them.

According to the Turkish ambassador, Washington has chosen a "faulty strategy" with regard to Ankara's Peace Spring Operation, but Turkey and the United States are strong allies who can overcome the "numerous serious challenges" that complicate the current bilateral relations.

The ambassador urged all parties involved to "spare no effort to make sure that everyone understands that this special relationship is as important and as relevant as ever." Even amid challenges "we need each other more than ever ... the United States needs Turkey as much as Turkey needs the United States," Kilic emphasized.

Turkey launched an operation in northern Syria earlier this month, with the aim of clearing the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and US-backed Kurds, considered terrorists by Ankara.

The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in northern Syria to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stressed on Tuesday that the sanctions bill passed by the House of Representatives contradicts the October 17 agreement and is incompatible with the spirit of NATO.