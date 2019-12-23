ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Turkish Arab Media Association on Monday slammed as "bogus" the ruling of a Saudi court in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying they wanted to know where his body was.

A Saudi court sentenced five people to death and three others to prison totaling 24 years in connection with the October 2, 2018 murder of the dissident Saudi journalist in the monarchy's consulate in Turkey. The remaining three of the 11 people who had been on trial were acquitted.

"It is obvious that the decisions made today are aimed at closing the case rather than illuminating it... These bogus decisions... are not enough for us and we reiterate the questions that we are constantly asking.

Where's Jamal Khashoggi's body?" the announcement read.

The watchdog said that its search for facts about their colleague's fate would continue. The Washington Post columnist disappeared after entering the Istanbul consulate, and fears are that he was killed within its walls, dismembered and his body disposed of.

"If you really want justice for Jamal, you have to answer these questions and bring all the perpetrators to justice," the document read.

A United Nations-led investigation concluded in February that Khashoggi's killing was premeditated and perpetrated by Saudi officials. The Saudi monarchy has denied any role in the critic's death, saying he was killed in a rogue operation.