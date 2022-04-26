UrduPoint.com

Turkish Armed Forces Eliminate 13 PKK Militants In Syria's North - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Turkish Armed Forces Eliminate 13 PKK Militants in Syria's North - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The Turkish armed forces eliminated 13 militants affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara, in northern Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The eliminated terrorists were preparing armed onslaughts in an area of counter-terrorist operations conducted by the Turkish armed forces, such as Olive Branch, Peace Spring, and Euphrates Shield," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish army conducted three operations in northern Syria from 2016 to 2019 ” Operation Euphrates Shield against the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia), and Olive Branch and Peace Spring against Kurdish militia.

Syria has repeatedly slammed the presence of Turkish troops in its territory illegal.

The military conflict between Turkey and the PKK began in 1984 and entered one of its deadliest phases in 2015. PKK military bases located in the northern part of Iraq have been occasionally targeted by the Turkish armed forces. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that since July 2015, 6,000 PKK members have been killed in Turkey and 6,900 outside the country. Turkey has lost more than 1,200 military personnel in clashes with the PKK.

