Turkish Armed Forces Eliminate 16 More PKK Militants In Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Turkish Armed Forces Eliminate 16 More PKK Militants in Northern Syria - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Turkish Defense Ministry on Thursday announced the elimination of 16 more militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned by Ankara as terrorist, during an operation in northern Syria, increasing the total number of neutralized PKK members to 57.

"The Mehmetcik (the Turkish military) is continuing to destroy terrorist cells, who stage terrorist attacks. Our Turkish armed forces who eliminated the targets in the areas of Tell Rifaat and Manbij, have neutralized 16 more terrorists. The number of neutralized terrorists in the region has increased to 57," the ministry said in a statement.

The armed conflict with the PKK began in Turkey in 1984 and resumed in 2015. The organization, which seeks the creation of an independent Kurdish state, including in Turkish territory, has established bases in Iraqi and Syrian territories close to Turkish border, where the Turkish armed forces have been targeting them in land and air strikes.

In late May, former Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkey does not intend to stop its military operations against the PKK in northern Syria and Iraq until the problem of terrorism is completely solved there.

