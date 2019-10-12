UrduPoint.com
Turkish Armed Forces Take Control Over Syria's Ras Al-Ain Border City - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

The Turkish military and Ankara-backed Syrian National Army, previously known as the Free Syrian Army, have gained control over Syria's strategic border city of Ras Al-Ain, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The Turkish military and Ankara-backed Syrian National Army, previously known as the Free Syrian Army, have gained control over Syria's strategic border city of Ras Al-Ain, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"As a result of effective hostilities that are being carried out as part of the Operation Peace Spring to the East of the Euphrates, residential areas of Ras Al-Ain have been taken under control," the statement said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria on Wednesday. The operation targets the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey views the SDF in Syria as an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

