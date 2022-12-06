UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Turkish Armored Vehicle Runs Over Elderly Woman, Child in Northern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) A military armored vehicle of the Turkish forces ran over an elderly woman and a child in the city of Al Atarib in Syria's northern Aleppo governorate, Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The vehicle ran over a seven-year-old girl while a military convoy of the Turkish troops was traveling to one of its bases in the city. The girl's grandmother, aged 70, was also run over by the vehicle when she tried to save the child, sources said, adding that both died.

Following the tragic incident, local residents threw stones at the Turkish armored vehicles.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various armed groups. Turkey supports several opposition groups that are fighting the Syrian government, while at the same time attacks the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus. Syria has repeatedly said that Turkish forces should withdraw from the northern parts of the country.

