Turkish Army Clears 2 More Settlements in Northern Syria From Kurdish Forces - Reports

Another two villages were cleared on Friday by Turkish armed forces from Kurdish-led militia in Syria's northeast, following Ankara's recent launch of Operation Peace Spring, Anadolu news agency reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Another two villages were cleared on Friday by Turkish armed forces from Kurdish-led militia in Syria's northeast, following Ankara's recent launch of Operation Peace Spring, Anadolu news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a total of 11 settlements, located near the town of Tal Abyad and the city of Ras al-Ain, were cleared from Kurdish-led militia.

According to the Anadolu, Turkey's army cleared the villages of Tal Half and Asfar Najjar in the Ras al-Ayn district, from Kurdish-led militia, raising the total number of cleared settlements to 13.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

