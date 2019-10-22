(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The Turkish army set up on Monday an observation post south of Ras al-Ain, a Syrian city that was seized by Ankara as part of its military operation against the Kurdish militia in the area, a state-run Syrian television station reported.

According to the Ikhbariya broadcaster, the military observation post was established near the village of Saliha, south of Ras al-Ain.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias, viewed by Ankara as terrorists. The offensive has faced widespread condemnation from across the globe.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in northern Syria to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from the area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.