UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Army Destroys 101 Syrian Military Targets In Response To Attack In Idlib

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:52 PM

Turkish Army Destroys 101 Syrian Military Targets in Response to Attack in Idlib

The Turkish army has destroyed 101 Syrian military targets in retaliation for a deadly artillery attack on a Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib province, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Turkish army has destroyed 101 Syrian military targets in retaliation for a deadly artillery attack on a Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib province, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Monday.

The NTV broadcaster earlier reported that five Turkish servicemen were killed and five others were injured as a result of the shelling of a Turkish army observation post in Idlib province earlier in the day.

"According to preliminary data, 115 targets of the Syrian army were fired upon, and 101 targets were hit, including three tanks destroyed and one helicopter shot down. The operation continues," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Syria Idlib Post

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

41 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

1 hour ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

1 hour ago

Trump: Time to negotiate 'very seriously' with EU ..

28 seconds ago

President says inflation increased owing to econom ..

29 seconds ago

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court inaugurates ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.