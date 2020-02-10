Turkish Army Destroys 101 Syrian Military Targets in Response to Attack in Idlib

The Turkish army has destroyed 101 Syrian military targets in retaliation for a deadly artillery attack on a Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib province, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Monday

The NTV broadcaster earlier reported that five Turkish servicemen were killed and five others were injured as a result of the shelling of a Turkish army observation post in Idlib province earlier in the day.

"According to preliminary data, 115 targets of the Syrian army were fired upon, and 101 targets were hit, including three tanks destroyed and one helicopter shot down. The operation continues," the ministry said in a statement.