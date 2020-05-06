Turkish army distributed aid to 372 children in N.Syria

Turkish soldiers in northern Syria distributed clothing aid to more than 350 children in six villages in Operation Peace Spring zone, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Turkish soldiers in northern Syria distributed clothing aid to more than 350 children in six villages in Operation Peace Spring zone, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Our heroic soldiers continue to brighten up the faces of children. A total of 372 children received clothing aid in six villages in Operation Peace Spring region," the ministry said on Twitter.

Though Turkey still hosts more Syrian refugees in the world than any other country, the country also continues to provide aid to the Syrians residing in areas cleared of terrorists.

In this respect, Turkey last month installed thermal cameras in Syria's northern town of Ras al-Ayn to detect suspected patients of corona-virus as well.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).