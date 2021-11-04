Turkish Army Kills 2 PKK Members in Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Turkish army killed two militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkey) in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two PKK terrorists detected in the Claw-Tiger operation in northern Iraq were neutralized by fire support vehicles," the ministry tweeted.

Ankara has waged war against the leftist Kurdish armed group since the late 1970s fearing it seeks to galvanize Kurds in Turkey, approximately one-fifth of the population, to seek an independent Kurdish state. The conflict has seen Turkish forces strike blows in northern Iraq and Syria, both of which also have substantial Kurdish populations.

The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.