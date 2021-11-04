UrduPoint.com

Turkish Army Kills 2 PKK Members In Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Turkish Army Kills 2 PKK Members in Northern Iraq - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Turkish army killed two militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkey) in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Two PKK terrorists detected in the Claw-Tiger operation in northern Iraq were neutralized by fire support vehicles," the ministry tweeted.

Ankara has waged war against the leftist Kurdish armed group since the late 1970s fearing it seeks to galvanize Kurds in Turkey, approximately one-fifth of the population, to seek an independent Kurdish state. The conflict has seen Turkish forces strike blows in northern Iraq and Syria, both of which also have substantial Kurdish populations.

The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Army Syria Turkey Iraq Vehicles Ankara From Agreement

Recent Stories

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

11 minutes ago
 KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Direct ..

KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Director PEC

3 minutes ago
 Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine f ..

Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine falcons

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Ka ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Kamyab Jawan Program', lauds KP ..

3 minutes ago
 PM launches the largest relief package in the hist ..

PM launches the largest relief package in the history of Pakistan: Qalandar Lodh ..

3 minutes ago
 PUCAR organizes musical night at Lok Mela

PUCAR organizes musical night at Lok Mela

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.